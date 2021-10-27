Route One Investment Company L.P. Has $418.28 Million Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,932,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,750 shares during the period. Herbalife Nutrition comprises approximately 10.1% of Route One Investment Company L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Route One Investment Company L.P. owned 0.07% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $418,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 100.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 164,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after buying an additional 82,405 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 20.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 10,906 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 70,957 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 129.8% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 77,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 44,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter worth approximately $9,279,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Shares of NYSE HLF traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.08. 2,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,107. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.14. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.31 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $640,166 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

