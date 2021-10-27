Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) to Sector Perform

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RCI. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $45.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.20.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Rogers Communications by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

