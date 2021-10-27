Royal Bank of Canada Has $806.23 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,058,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 105,385 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in 3M were worth $806,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $182.16 on Wednesday. 3M has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.98 and its 200 day moving average is $195.16. The company has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $640,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of 3M from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.77.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

