Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,208,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 706,041 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.38% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $416,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $357.50 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $261.41 and a fifty-two week high of $358.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $349.03 and a 200-day moving average of $345.49.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

