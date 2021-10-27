Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

RY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.31.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $107.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $67.78 and a 12 month high of $108.09. The stock has a market cap of $152.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 9,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 46,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

