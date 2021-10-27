Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.95 and last traded at C$4.85. Approximately 111,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 54,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.84.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Rupert Resources from C$6.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$811.84 million and a P/E ratio of -78.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 20.98 and a quick ratio of 20.96.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rupert Resources Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Thomas Credland sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total transaction of C$102,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 557,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,536,170. Also, Director Michael William Sutton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.43, for a total transaction of C$66,405.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 713,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,159,877.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $36,670 and have sold 48,300 shares valued at $218,892.

About Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP)

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principle projects include the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 509 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Hirsikangas gold deposit that is located in Central Finland.

