Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $59.00 price target on the stock. Rush Enterprises traded as high as $53.19 and last traded at $53.12, with a volume of 1031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.70.

According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RUSHA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $478,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 16,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $862,507.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $640,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 445,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average is $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

