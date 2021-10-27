Ryder System (NYSE:R) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.40-8.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.57.

R has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.56.

Get Ryder System alerts:

R stock opened at $91.02 on Wednesday. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is -859.26%.

In other news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ryder System stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.08% of Ryder System worth $43,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.