SAFE DEAL Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.56 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $431,971.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for about $2.70 or 0.00004586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00069970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00070846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00096213 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,805.22 or 0.99913874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,958.41 or 0.06725594 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002585 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 1,952,954 coins and its circulating supply is 949,335 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

