Sanofi (SNY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Sanofi has set its FY 2021 guidance at $7.553-$7.624 EPS.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. On average, analysts expect Sanofi to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. Sanofi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $54.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average is $51.29.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

