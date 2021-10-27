Sapiens International (SPNS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.50 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sapiens International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 1.39. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sapiens International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 1,199.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of Sapiens International worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.