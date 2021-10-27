Sarcophagus (SARCO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2,277.00

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. One Sarcophagus coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sarcophagus has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sarcophagus has a market cap of $9.56 million and $2,277.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00070107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00070289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00093457 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,219.73 or 1.00191690 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,983.71 or 0.06739884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002545 BTC.

About Sarcophagus

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,845,970 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Sarcophagus Coin Trading

