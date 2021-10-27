Savaria Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Desjardins cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Savaria in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Desjardins also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$178.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.18 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cormark raised their price objective on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Savaria to C$24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Laurentian raised their price objective on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Savaria from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.44.

TSE:SIS opened at C$19.83 on Tuesday. Savaria has a 52-week low of C$13.04 and a 52-week high of C$22.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 41.06.

In related news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 6,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.90, for a total value of C$125,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,364 shares in the company, valued at C$2,306,607.60. Also, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.50, for a total value of C$112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,912,500. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $363,300.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Savaria’s payout ratio is currently 98.67%.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

