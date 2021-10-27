Schneider National (SNDR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Schneider National has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.850-$1.950 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, analysts expect Schneider National to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SNDR stock opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.68. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $27.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schneider National stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603,114 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.89% of Schneider National worth $73,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 target price on Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen raised Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

