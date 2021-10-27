Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 16,163 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 56.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,880 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,163 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $16,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after buying an additional 621,184 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $217,584,000 after purchasing an additional 336,392 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 82.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 333,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,259,000 after purchasing an additional 150,016 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 247.2% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 163,340 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $60,607,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PANW opened at $486.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $519.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $458.25 and a 200 day moving average of $399.23.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PANW. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target (up from $455.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.19.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $2,489,050.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,630,382.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total transaction of $600,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,753 shares of company stock valued at $19,418,103 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

