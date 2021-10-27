Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,773 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 370.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 54.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 32.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $219.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.58. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CME. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.38.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $188,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,612,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,755. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

