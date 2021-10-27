Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $15.29 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 156.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,029 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $15,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,485,499,000 after purchasing an additional 285,308 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intuit by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,324,969,000 after buying an additional 242,134 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after buying an additional 1,274,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,421,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,720,000 after buying an additional 69,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.45.

INTU opened at $608.61 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $312.05 and a twelve month high of $613.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $551.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

