Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,700 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $14,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 331.3% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMO stock opened at $111.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.79. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $59.02 and a 12-month high of $111.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.848 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 59.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.55.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

