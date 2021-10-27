Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 12,756 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,756 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $16,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,463,000 after purchasing an additional 662,711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,646,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,562,000 after purchasing an additional 131,907 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,178,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,140,000 after purchasing an additional 41,446 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,904,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,641,000 after purchasing an additional 34,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,243,000 after purchasing an additional 354,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

AMP opened at $297.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.33 and a 12-month high of $301.00.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

