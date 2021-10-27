Scotiabank Trims CGI (NYSE:GIB) Target Price to C$127.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$130.00 to C$127.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GIB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered CGI from a buy rating to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of CGI from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.92.

GIB stock opened at $91.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. CGI has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in CGI by 2.9% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,860,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after buying an additional 53,185 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,332,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,966,000 after acquiring an additional 97,984 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in CGI by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 483,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,168,000 after purchasing an additional 66,830 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in CGI during the second quarter worth $12,452,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CGI by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 802,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,668,000 after purchasing an additional 82,866 shares in the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

