ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:SZM) Insider Eric Salsberg Acquires 19,500 Shares

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:SZM) insider Eric Salsberg bought 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,027,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,317,550.

Eric Salsberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Eric Salsberg bought 4,000 shares of ScoZinc Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,600.00.

SZM opened at C$0.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of C$11.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26. ScoZinc Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.35 and a twelve month high of C$0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.58.

ScoZinc Mining (CVE:SZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ScoZinc Mining Company Profile

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, and gypsum deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Scotia mine and other mineral resource prospects located in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The company was formerly known as Selwyn Resources Ltd.

