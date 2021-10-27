ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:SZM) Insider Eric Salsberg Acquires 19,500 Shares

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:SZM) insider Eric Salsberg bought 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,027,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,317,550.
Eric Salsberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 22nd, Eric Salsberg bought 4,000 shares of ScoZinc Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,600.00.
SZM opened at C$0.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of C$11.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26. ScoZinc Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.35 and a twelve month high of C$0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.58.
ScoZinc Mining Company Profile
ScoZinc Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, and gypsum deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Scotia mine and other mineral resource prospects located in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The company was formerly known as Selwyn Resources Ltd.
Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for ScoZinc Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScoZinc Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.