SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as an oral and intravenous (IV) drug for the treatment of serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections in humans. It also provides contract research and development services. SCYNEXIS, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SCYX opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. SCYNEXIS has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.35. On average, analysts predict that SCYNEXIS will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 335.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 250,546 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 18.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 83.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 61,773 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 75.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 14,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

