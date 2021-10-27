Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SBCF opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $40.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBCF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 48,163 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 48.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

