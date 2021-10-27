Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Atlantic Union Bankshares Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the company will earn $3.53 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.29. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $42.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.60.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.