Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Watsco, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Watsco in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.84. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WSO. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.33.

Shares of WSO opened at $287.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.96. Watsco has a one year low of $216.25 and a one year high of $307.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 111.27%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

