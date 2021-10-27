Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.95

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.95 and last traded at C$5.86, with a volume of 108077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.65.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SES shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cormark set a C$4.28 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$7.25 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.35. The company has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$116.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$106.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.2604514 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.20%.

About Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

