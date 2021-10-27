Seedify.fund (SFUND) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.95 Million

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 27th. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for about $5.08 or 0.00008558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Seedify.fund has a market capitalization of $96.63 million and approximately $11.95 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Seedify.fund has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00070661 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00071854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00097077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,343.68 or 1.00070857 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,011.43 or 0.06764447 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,040,125 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

