Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,100 shares, an increase of 1,126.7% from the September 30th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 868,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ SNTG remained flat at $$2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 476,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,526. Sentage has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50.
Sentage Company Profile
