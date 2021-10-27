Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,100 shares, an increase of 1,126.7% from the September 30th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 868,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ SNTG remained flat at $$2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 476,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,526. Sentage has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50.

Get Sentage alerts:

Sentage Company Profile

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sentage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sentage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.