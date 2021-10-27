Serum Price Hits $6.83 (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Serum has a total market capitalization of $910.59 million and $287.19 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Serum coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.83 or 0.00011584 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00049948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.26 or 0.00210620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00097289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

