SF Capital 24 Hour Volume Hits $16.00 (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One SF Capital coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. SF Capital has a total market cap of $94,332.52 and $16.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SF Capital has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 73.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00069250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00070179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00093899 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,975.80 or 0.99959770 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,976.91 or 0.06740578 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002558 BTC.

SF Capital Coin Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official website is www.sfcapital.io . SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

SF Capital Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using US dollars.

