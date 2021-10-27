SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 305,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,026,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 20.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 254,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,077,000 after purchasing an additional 43,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,188,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 21.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HURN stock opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $230.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.38 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

