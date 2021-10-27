SG Americas Securities LLC Has $127,000 Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 63.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,009,000 after buying an additional 38,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 239,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $132.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.40. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $93.31 and a 12-month high of $133.40.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $111.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $103,574.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $38,441.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,468 shares of company stock valued at $325,891 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

