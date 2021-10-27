SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 88.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 54,034 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 24.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,828,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,063 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 5.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,523,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,851,000 after purchasing an additional 78,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,065,000 after purchasing an additional 109,343 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Marten Transport by 149.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marten Transport by 37.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 913,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,508,000 after acquiring an additional 250,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

In other news, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

MRTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.97. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average of $16.27.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.