SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 14,760 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,760 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 93,423 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 62,274 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 269,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 77,833 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 198.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 106,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.35 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

