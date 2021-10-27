SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 400 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Heska were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Heska by 858.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Heska by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Heska by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heska by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heska alerts:

In related news, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total transaction of $1,301,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,516.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $270,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,499 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,044.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,190 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $228.80 on Wednesday. Heska Co. has a twelve month low of $109.83 and a twelve month high of $275.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,204.21 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.82 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heska Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.