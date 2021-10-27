SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,980,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yalla Group in the 1st quarter valued at $10,851,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Yalla Group in the 1st quarter valued at $8,438,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Yalla Group by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 242,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 115,253 shares during the period. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yalla Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,847,000. Institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on YALA. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Yalla Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yalla Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

YALA opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $944.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05. Yalla Group Limited has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $41.35.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.99 million. Yalla Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 5.94%.

Yalla Group Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.