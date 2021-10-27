Share Repurchase Plan Initiated by Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, October 25th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.43.

UNM opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

