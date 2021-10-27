Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.45 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 111.76% and a return on equity of 96.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Shell Midstream Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SHLX stock opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.79. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHLX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, insider Steven Ledbetter bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,226,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 298,091 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $32,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

