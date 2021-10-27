Short Interest in Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Expands By 415,600.0%

Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,700 shares, a growth of 415,600.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFFF remained flat at $$0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68. Alfa has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $0.90.

Alfa Company Profile

Alfa SAB de CV is a holding company, which produces, markets, and distributes food through recognized brands in Mexico, the United States, Europe, and Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Alpek, Sigma, Axtel, Newpek, and Others. The Alpek segment operates in the petrochemical and synthetic fibers industry, and its revenues are derived from sales of its primary products: polyester, plastics, and chemicals.

