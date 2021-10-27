Short Interest in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) Drops By 91.6%

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 91.6% from the September 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ATSPT stock remained flat at $$9.78 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 232 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,629. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $9.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSPT. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at $2,937,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at $284,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at $625,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at $2,924,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

