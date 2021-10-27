Short Interest in Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Declines By 88.8%

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,100 shares, a decline of 88.8% from the September 30th total of 2,600,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,054,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARBKF traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1.55 ($0.02). The company had a trading volume of 563,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,261. Argo Blockchain has a 52-week low of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 4.65 ($0.06). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.24 million and a PE ratio of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

