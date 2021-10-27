Short Interest in Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Declines By 88.8%

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,100 shares, a decline of 88.8% from the September 30th total of 2,600,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,054,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARBKF traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1.55 ($0.02). The company had a trading volume of 563,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,261. Argo Blockchain has a 52-week low of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 4.65 ($0.06). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.24 million and a PE ratio of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
