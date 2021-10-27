Short Interest in Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Increases By 555.8%

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 555.8% from the September 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 282.0 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Cleanaway Waste Management to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Cleanaway Waste Management alerts:

TSPCF remained flat at $$2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. Cleanaway Waste Management has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94.

Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd. engages in the provision of total waste management, industrial, and environment services. It operates through the following segments: Solid Waste Services, Liquid Waste and Health Services, and Industrial Services and Waste Services. The Solid Waste Services segment includes commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for all types of solid waste stream and ownership and management of waste transfer stations and landfills.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.