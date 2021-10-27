Short Interest in DigitalTown, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGTW) Drops By 99.2%

DigitalTown, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGTW) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the September 30th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,983,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DGTW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. 136,613,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,552,672. DigitalTown has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

About DigitalTown

DigitalTown, Inc engages in the provision of turn-key hosted solutions for government entities, citizens, and merchants. It offers integrated solutions for economic development, civic engagement, digital inclusion, and tourism. The company was founded on April 7, 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

