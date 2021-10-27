Short Interest in DigitalTown, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGTW) Drops By 99.2%

DigitalTown, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGTW) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the September 30th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,983,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:DGTW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. 136,613,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,552,672. DigitalTown has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
About DigitalTown
Read More: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for DigitalTown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalTown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.