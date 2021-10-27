Short Interest in Global Trac Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYC) Drops By 95.5%

Global Trac Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the September 30th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,426,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSYC remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,306,887. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. Global Trac Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07.

Get Global Trac Solutions alerts:

About Global Trac Solutions

Global Trac Solutions, Inc is a technology holding company, which engages in providing payment processing services. The company was founded on October 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Trac Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Trac Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.