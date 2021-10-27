Short Interest in Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY) Rises By 1,900.0%

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ignyte Acquisition by 96.0% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $532,000.

NASDAQ IGNY remained flat at $$9.81 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. Ignyte Acquisition has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $9.98.

