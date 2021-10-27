Short Interest in Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) Grows By 1,635.9%

Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a growth of 1,635.9% from the September 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of MACC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. 51,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,406. Mission Advancement has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mission Advancement stock. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. ATW Spac Management LLC owned 0.23% of Mission Advancement as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 39.76% of the company’s stock.

Mission Advancement Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

