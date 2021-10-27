Short Interest in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Grows By 450.0%

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BTEC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.44. 1,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,615. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.68. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $73.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTEC. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 27,115.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 115,511 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,171,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $997,000.

