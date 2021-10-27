Short Interest in Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Expands By 941.7%

Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 941.7% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HYHDF remained flat at $$0.11 during trading on Wednesday. 14,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,016. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12. Sixty Six Capital has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.29.
About Sixty Six Capital
Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Sixty Six Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixty Six Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.