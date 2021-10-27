Short Interest in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) Decreases By 98.7%

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the September 30th total of 503,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000.

DNAD stock remained flat at $$9.89 during trading on Wednesday. 3,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,709. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.80.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

