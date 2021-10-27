Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its target price increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SSTK. Truist raised their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $124.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.58. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $62.21 and a 52 week high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $101,817.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 18,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $2,208,506.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,916 shares of company stock valued at $19,262,708 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,898,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,545,000 after buying an additional 186,139 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,132,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,158,000 after buying an additional 133,117 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,937,000 after buying an additional 105,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

